After surviving a close-call overdose in July, Demi Lovato is doing great in terms of her sobriety!

The "Sober" singer's mother, Dianna De La Garza, opened up about her daughter's recovery milestones and what led to her scary relapse in a new SiriusXM podcast with Maria Menounos and Dakota Jones on Oct. 26.

"She has 90 days and I couldn't be more thankful or more proud of her because addiction, being a disease, it is work," Dianna revealed during the "Conversations with Maria Menounos" episode. "It's very hard, it's not easy, and there are no shortcuts."

Dianna tried to think back about what could have spurred Demi to fall off the wagon but couldn't pinpoint one definitive incident. Rather, she credited her daughter for not relapsing when they recently lost five family members within the span of a year.

"Even through all of that, losing all of those people, she didn't relapse," Dianna said. "So, it's hard to say. You couldn't say because we lost five people in our family that caused a relapse."

Ultimately, she still doesn't know exactly what led to Demi's overdose and realizes that there's a lot of gray area in dealing with addiction.

"I also think that when you're young and sometimes you think, maybe I can go do this and it won't affect me, but with an addiction you just can't do that. It's a slippery slope," she added.

Dianna also recalled the frightful day that she got news of Demi's overdose, saying, "I started getting all of these text messages in and my knees almost went weak. I could barely stand up."

When Demi's assistant finally called, Dianna says, "The words that I heard were just a nightmare for any parent, 'Demi overdosed.'"

Reports later revealed that Demi was using opiods, specifically oxycodone laced with fentnyl, before she was found unresponsive in her home and revived with the reversal agent Narcan on July 24.

On Aug. 5, Demi took to Instagram to thank God -- along with her family, friends, fans and doctors -- for their support and reaffirmed her commitment to sobriety.

"I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery," she wrote in the candid letter. "The love you have all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side. I will keep fighting."