Demi Lovato, 25, took to Instagram on Sunday, Aug. 5 to address her recent overdose and struggles with addiction in a very candid open message.

John Salangsang/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

"I want to thank God for keeping me alive and well," she wrote following her near-death experience.

The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer has been recovering in a Los Angeles hospital since July 24, when her friends found her unresponsive in her Hollywood home and reportedly treated her with the narcotic reversal drug Narcan.

Before the incident, she publicly shared that she had fallen off the wagon after 6 years of sobriety with the release of her song "Sober" in June.

"I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction," she continued in her Instagram letter. "What I've learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet."

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Aug 5, 2018 at 1:53pm PDT

Demi went on to thank everyone who has kept her spirits up and supported her in the past few very-rough days, including God, her fans, her family and her healthcare team.

"To my fans, I am forever grateful for all of your love and support throughout this past week and beyond. Your positive thoughts and prayers have helped me navigate through this difficult time," she wrote. "I want to thank my family, my team, and the staff at Cedars-Sinai who have been by my side this entire time. Without them, I wouldn't be here writing this letter to all of you."

Demi ended the honest note with a request for patience as she just focuses on getting better.

"I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery," she added. "The love you have all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side."

She left her followers with the promise to, "keep fighting."

Frecklesss A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Jul 5, 2018 at 6:12pm PDT

We wish Demi all of the best.