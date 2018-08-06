Demi Lovato has been discharged from the Los Angeles she's been in since her alleged overdose, and she's now getting treatment at a rehab facility, according to a new report.

TMZ claimed on Aug. 6 that Demi was quietly released from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on Aug. 4, and she immediately took a private plane to the rehab facility, which is not in California. E! News also confirmed that Demi has been discharged and is in rehab.

Demi, 25, will remain in rehab for "an extended period of time," TMZ said, adding that the treatment center is one of the best in the country.

The report comes a day after Demi broke her silence on her alleged overdose.

"I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction," she wrote in an Instagram message on Aug. 5. "What I've learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet."

"I want to thank God for keeping me alive and well," she continued. "To my fans, I am forever grateful for all of your love and support throughout this past week and beyond. Your positive thoughts and prayers hsave helped me navigate through this difficult time. I want to thank my family, my team, and the staff at Cedars-Sinai who have been by my side this entire time. Without them I wouldn't be here writing this letter to all of you."

She finished, "I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery. The love you have all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side. I will keep fighting."

Also on Aug. 6, TMZ reported that Demi has made it clear that she wants to focus on her sobriety. Her team is now preparing to help her clean house of all the negative friends and influences in her life who might have contributed to her heartbreaking decision to break six years of sobriety with devastating consequences.

Sources close to the pop star tell TMZ that "there will be a major focus on separating her from toxic people in her life once she gets out of rehab -- including even a distant relative who is believed to have a negative impact on her."

Demi will be advised to get a new phone number and only share it with those who won't use to to tempt her back down a dark path.

It's believed that Demi will remain in the treatment center for at least a month.