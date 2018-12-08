Pregnancy has got Amy Schumer feeling some type of way ... nauseated!

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

The comedian gave her fans a very up close and personal look into what it's been like dealing with hyperemesis gravidarum, or excessive nausea and vomiting while pregnant.

On Dec. 8, she took to Instagram to share graphic footage of herself during a queasy episode while out and about.

"Hi, I thought it might be fun to see me throwing up in a public bathroom," she prefaced viewers before setting her phone down to capture a video of herself loudly heaving into the toilet.

@amyschumer / Instagram

"Deep in my second trimester and all I can say is nope! Yesterday I did a show 90 minutes later," she captioned the intimate post on social media.

Amy has been trying to keep up with her comedy tour dates as much as possible, despite being deterred by frequent trips to the bathroom and a hospitalization for her hyperemsis last month.

"I am in the hospital," she explained on Nov. 15. "I'm fine. Baby's fine but everyone who says the 2nd trimester is better is not telling the full story. I've been even more ill this trimester. I have hyperemesis and it blows. Very lucky to be pregnant but this is some bull----!"

While Amy says that her pregnancy complications are only getting worse as she gets farther along, she's continued to rally and make it to as many of her shows as possible.

Amy and her husband, Chris Fischer, announced their exciting baby news in October. The first-time parents to be quietly tied the knot in February.