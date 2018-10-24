Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Five days after it was announced that Duchess Meghan was expecting, Amy Schumer announced her pregnancy with a little photoshop help from the royal. She's continued to hilariously troll Duchess Meghan since that day.

On Wednesday, the comedian posted a photo to her Instagram Story of her holding a baby. "Already had the baby. Took me less than four months," she captioned the photo. "Let's see Meghan do that s---."

Of course, Amy all-but announced her pregnancy on Oct. 22 by sharing an image of her husband's face photoshopped over a photo of Prince Harry and her face over the expectant Duchess Meghan. In the real image, Meghan touched her growing baby belly.

The next day, on her Instagram Story, Amy shared an image of her looking worse for wear in front of a toilet, implying that she has morning sickness.

"Today Markle is in Figi #same," Amy captioned the post, referring to Meghan and Prince Harry's royal tour of Australia, Fiji, the Kingdom of Tonga and New Zealand. Amy added, "Milf alert."

Amy, not surprisingly, has joked about her own pregnancy since announced, even jabbing at her husband, Chris Fischer.

"Chris and I are thrilled and almost positive he's the father," she said in a statement to The Times. "I look forward to competing with Markle every step of the way."