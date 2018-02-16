Luke Wilson hailed a hero, Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux split and more ICYMI news

Luke Wilson is being hailed as a hero this week after he pulled a woman -- who, like him, had just been involved in a fatal car accident -- from her wrecked car that had started smoking. According to Los Angeles news affiliate KTLA, Luke was driving when a Ferrari sideswiped his SUV then collided with a BMW. Luke, who was unharmed, got out of his car and ran to help the driver of the BMW, as she was stuck in the flipped car, her leg pinned near the dashboard and steering wheel. A witness told People magazine, "I reached in through a window to calm her down. Luke went around the back, to the trunk of the car. We pried it open. She was able to unbuckle herself and Luke started to pull her out from the back. We then both carried her to the curb." The driver of the Ferrari was pronounced dead at the scene.

