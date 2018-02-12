Will you be my valentine... again? Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are back together, according to a new report out England.

The Sun reported on Feb. 12 that the former couple are dating again, less than a year after splitting.

WireImage

"They're back on," a source told the United Kingdom-based newspaper. "Katy wants to make things work this time around. She tried, but she couldn't cut him off. She cares too much about him. This time, they're keeping things low key - but they're back together."

The possible reunion, just in time for Valentine's Day, comes after both Katy and Orlando vacationed at the same time in the Maldives. Although they were not spotted together, Katy and Orlando were seen at the same resort.

Recently, the couple has been "liking" each other's Instagram photos quite frequently, too.

Eagle-eyed fans also believe she was wearing a onesie bearing Orlando's face on her Instagram story.

Getty Images North America

In late January, Orlando posted a video of himself driving and crashing in a race car. Katy commented, "Exhibit A: why I'm scared of your driving." She's also recently tagged him in recent social media posts.

In another pic that he posted, Katy commented that he looked "hot."

Katy and Orlando split in late February 2017 after a 10-month romance. A few months later, a report said the two "still text and talk."

At the time, a source told E!, "He is just not ready for a serious relationship, but getting back together with Perry is not out of the question. He cares deeply for Perry and they have a very carefree dynamic with each other. They are both free spirits."

In late 2017, Katy was linked to The Weeknd following his split with Selena Gomez. Meanwhile, Orlando was briefly linked to Nina Dobrev after he and Katy split.