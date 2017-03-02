Why Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom called it quits, plus more celeb romance updates

Talk about a shock split! On Feb. 28, 2017, reps for Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom announced that the stars, "are taking respectful, loving space at this time." The news came as a surprise to many fans of the couple, who started dating in January 2016, as they were seen together as recently as Oscar Sunday -- and just one day before confirming the split, Orlando posted a video of himself playing with Katy's dog, Butters. In the wake of the breakup news, reports have surfaced claiming Orlando was seen "getting cozy" with a mystery brunette at a pre-Oscar party (she was later ID'd as the daughter of Global Green President Les McCabe) and that Katy and Orlando weren't as committed as fans thought. "It was never really supposed to be serious between them," a Katy source told People. "When it first started, she was basically like, 'This will be fun for now.'" One of Orlando's friends told the mag that the actor "was not in the mindset to settle down." Keep reading for more relationship updates!

RELATED: 2017 Oscars: Stars attend Academy Awards afterparties