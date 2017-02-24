Pamela Anderson seems to have slightly confirmed the speculation that she's dating WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

"I've spent more time talking to Julian than all of my ex-husbands combined!" the former Playboy model joked with the Australian radio hosts.

Pam has reportedly visited Julian at least four times in London, where he lives in the Ecuador embassy. He's been stuck there since he applied for political asylum in 2012.

The radio hosts pressed Pam on the possible romance.

"It was never the intention to become romantic," Pam said, "it was just to join forces to do something important."

"It naturally happens," Jackie O said.

"Things happen, for sure," Pam confirmed.

Julian sounded like he was a bit smitten, as well, a week prior.

"She's an attractive person with an attractive personality," he told the same Australian hosts. "She's no idiot at all! Psychologically, she's very savvy."

Pam also told the hosts that she had a fantasy about the computer programmer-turned-journalist being a "world leader" and her being the first lady.

"He's wonderful," she said. "I always thought I'd make a good First Lady. If I had to pick a world leader to stand beside it'd be Julian Assange. Wouldn't that be great?"

In early February, reports started circulating that the "Baywatch" star was being romanced by Julian.

"She seems to be wearing sexier outfits every time she visits," one political activist told the New York Post's Page Six.

Pam has previously been married to Rick Salomon, Kid Rock and Tommy Lee.