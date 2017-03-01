John Mellencamp has a real problem staying friends with his exes. In fact, he said, his exes "always" end up hating him.

The singer spoke to Howard Stern on Wednesday about his love life, saying that most of the women he dates feel real resentment after things end, including Meg Ryan, who he dated for three years from 2011 to 2014.

"Oh, women hate me," he said. "I loved Meg Ryan. She hates me to death."

There are exceptions. He said he's still friends with Christie Brinkley, who he dated for a year before splitting last August, and he's still close with his ex-wife Elaine Irwin, whom he was married to for 19 years.

"[Women] hate me when they're with me," he said.

When Howard asked the "Pink Houses" singer to elaborate on why the "You've Got Mail" actress would "hate" him, he said, "I think it's because I'm a child. I throw fits, I gripe, I complain. I'm moody. Every bad thing that a fella can be, that's me."

He claimed that he's even trying to extend an olive branch to her.

"I've done that. She just doesn't want anything to do with me," he said. "And I can't blame her."

Still, he thinks Meg is "fantastic."

When it was reported in August 2014 that John and Meg had split, a source told Us Weekly that "the distance got to be too much." Mellencamp resides on a farm in Indiana while Ryan lives in New York.

When he and Christie split last year, a source told Page Six the pair called it quits because their views on politics and social mores differed so much.

"If you know John, you know he doesn't do well at social gatherings and at tables filled with nice folks, particularly the Hamptons set," a source said. "He shoots straight from the hip. She may have liked that he's a cowboy, but in the end that's what drove her away."