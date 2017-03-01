Prince Harry is on the verge of proposing to his girlfriend Meghan Markle, according to a pal of the royal.

A source tells Us Weekly that Harry will likely propose near the anniversary of their first date.

"They will be engaged by the end of summer," the source said.

An engagement wouldn't be a complete surprise to the "Suits" actress.

They "have spoken candidly about their future. They see a life together," the source told the mag.

While she was on a production break from "Suits," Harry and Meghan basically lived together at his Kensington Palace apartment. In fact, the mag said that guards at the Palace already just wave her in as if she lives there permanently.

"Meghan feels a move to London is inevitable," the source said. "It's not like Harry can uproot!... She's started thinking of the bigger picture."

A friend of Meghan's said that the two are actually quite domestic at home, but she's made the place a little more homey.

"Harry knows very little about interior design, and that's something Meghan is particularly good at," her friend says. "He has a few more plants, nice candles — and his kitchen is well-stocked too!" The couple often cooks and they "have learned a lot of new dishes together," the source added.

The lovable royal, 32, and the actress, 35, began dating last summer. Since then, she has spent considerable time with her beau both in England and on vacation. He's also been out to Toronto, where she lives, to visit her. She's also reportedly gotten the approval of both the Queen and his sister-in-law, Duchess Kate.

Meghan, another source said, is ready to move on from acting and she and Harry have spoken about a working on a project together, as they're both established humanitarians. It's believed that the upcoming season of "Suits" will be her last.

"They're so in love," Meghan's pal says. "I honestly can't stress how happy she is. Out of 10, I'd say 150."