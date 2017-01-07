2017 has been lit for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle!

Harry and Markle jetted to Norway in order to see the Northern Lights, and new details confirm that this getaway was incredibly romantic.

Us Weekly reports that the royal, 32, and the "Suits" actress, 35, spent Christmas with their own families but reunited for New Year's Eve in London before taking a commercial flight to Norway. They then stayed with Harry's close friend Inge Solheim at a luxury property.

When the couple went to see the Aurora Borealis, they stayed in a remote location for two nights. They were told that the Northern Lights are "at their best right now."

But they did not just see beautiful colors in the sky! Us Weekly's source also told the mag that they orca whale watched, husky sledded, and went on remote dinner dates.

Their Norway trip is only further fueling those engagement rumors!

"I can see them engaged by the spring," a Harry insider told Us Weekly. "He's head over heels."

E! News also recently reported a source saying, "Harry is more serious [about Meghan] then he ever has been about a woman before."

But before he proposes, Meghan still has to meet some of his royal family. She's already met Prince Williams and Prince Charles but has yet to meet his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and potential future sister-in-law, Duchess Kate.

Even though they have yet to meet, Harry's grandmother has reportedly been supportive of his relationship with Markle. "[The Queen] is delighted to see Harry in a loving relationship," a source told Us Weekly in December 2016.

As for Duchess Kate, their meeting sounds like it'll be happening before we all know it.

"Harry wants Meghan to meet Kate soon, hopefully before she goes back to Toronto," a friend told the mag. "He's proud of their relationship and wants everyone to meet the woman that has changed his life."