In late 2015, there were reports that Diane Kruger and Norman Reedus were getting awfully cozy in a New York City bar -- both denied anything was happening.

Fast forward to this week, though, and the two were photographed together in New York after a reported road trip together.

TMZ published images on Friday, Feb. 14 of the duo unpacking the "Walking Dead" star's Porsche. There was no PDA in the images, but Diane and Norman did seem awfully chummy.

In December 2015, Diane was hit by claims she was "wildly making out" with the actor at a dive bar while she was still with her boyfriend of 10 years, Josh Jackson.

"They were laughing and having fun and then she just literally got out of her chair and straddled him and we were all like, 'what the hell,'" an onlooker to the Daily News at the time. "They were all over each other. She was a lot more aggressive than him."

Another witness said, "They were making out on top of each other, holding hands."

At the time, a rep for Norman denied to the Daily News that he and Diane were making out, while a rep for Diane declined to comment. A source close to Diane told The Daily Mail, "This story is completely fabricated and untrue."

Diane, as well as Joshua, starred in the 2015 film "Sky" with Norman.

More than two months after the report, Josh and Diane put up a united front as they attended the opening night of Second Stage Theatre's "Smart People," in which Josh starred in.

In July 2016, Joshua and Diane split up after a decade together.

"Diane Kruger and Josh Jackson have decided to separate and remain friends," a rep said.