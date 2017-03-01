Sandra Bullock may be a married woman again, and it could happen soon, according to a new report.

According to Us Weekly, Sandra and her boyfriend of nearly two years, photographer Bryan Randall, have been discussing a "secret wedding."

"Since Bryan has never been married, it's definitely something he wants," a source told the mag.

The duo began dating in mid-2015 and he was even her date to Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux's top-secret nuptials on Aug. 5, 2015.

The couple isn't engaged, but they do live together and often speak about their future, although Sandy has "hesitations because of her past" when it comes to marriage -- the actress was married to Jesse James but divorced him in 2010 after he cheated on her.

They are actually considering a nonlegal ceremony, the mag's source suggested, and it likely wouldn't be a "a formal proposal."

"It's not going to be documented. And they're not going to tell anyone it's not legal," Us' source said. "Bryan doesn't even care; he is happy to do whatever Sandra wants."

The couple even sought the advice of their pal Jen Aniston.

"Jen pointed out that they're already living together, so not much would change," the source said. "And they agreed with her."

The couple raises her children Louis, 7, and Laila, 4, together.

"He has taken on the role of dad," the source said. "He loves them like his own."

Last October, a source close to the couple told E! that the two act like a married couple anyway.

"They are pretty much married the way they act around each other and the amount of time they share with one another …The family connection they all share is very deep," the insider says. "Sandra is all about family values and being down to earth and raising her children with valuable lessons. Bryan shares the same values … They are soulmates. They understand and respect one another. Their love is pretty deep and intense."