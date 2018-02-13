Nelly is under criminal investigation for sexual assault in England, according to a new report.

The rapper's attorney says Nelly welcomes the investigation and implied that it's a shakedown.

According to TMZ, the rapper is being investigated for an incident alleged to have taken place on Dec. 5 following a performance at Cliffs Pavilion in Essex. A woman says she attended a concert and went to take a photo with Nelly. He got quite close to her for the snap, and invited her and her friends to his dressing room.

She claims that she and her friends went, but then Nelly took her into a separate room by herself. The woman alleged that he soon dropped his pants and began masturbating in front of her. She also alleged that he tried to take her shirt off, TMZ reported.

At one point, she claims that Nelly tried to force her to give him oral sex, but she fled the room.

As for why it took two months for her to report the alleged incident to police, according to TMZ, she said she hesitated because she didn't think anyone would believe her.

Authorities are investigating the incident.

The alleged incident comes a few months after authorities in Washington investigated Nelly for rape. In December, prosecutors officially dropped that case, based largely on his accusers refusal to cooperate.

Nelly's attorney, Scott Rosenblum, told TMZ, "These allegations arose after Ms. Green amended her suit for money to include a reference to these claims. The fact that the police are investigating these claims is not new information and Nelly welcomes a thorough investigation. Nelly is confident that once investigated, these claims will be determined to be disingenuous."

He added, "Nelly was accompanied by his girlfriend during this tour and she was at his side throughout. It is important that police investigate every allegation of this nature."