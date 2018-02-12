Jeremy London has been arrested for the second time within two weeks.

The "Mallrats" actor was arrested and booked into a Mississippi jail on Feb. 11 for missing a hearing stemming from a lawsuit, TMZ reported. Jeremy was supposed to appear in court for the lawsuit but failed. The judge issued a warrant and Jeremy was tracked down shortly after.

WENN

Jeremy posted bail and was released from the Jackson County jail on Sunday night.

The troubled actor was arrested on Feb. 2 for misdemeanor domestic violence. In a 911 call obtained by TMZ, Jeremy's wife, Juliet London, told the 911 operator that Jeremy was going to "kick the car," adding that he is "yelling and screaming at me. He pulled out of the driveway (while) I was holding on to the car. I've hurt my leg and my arm."

Jackson County Sheriffs Office / Getty Images

She appeared to be speaking to Jeremy while also on the phone with 911. At one point, it seems that Jeremy nearly got into a car and fled until Juliet threatened to report it stolen. "Get in that car and I'm going to report it stolen," she can be heard saying. "That's my car. Your name's not even on it."

Jeremy's spokesperson said the arrest, the first one, stemmed from a private marital matter.