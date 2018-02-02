"Mallrats" actor Jeremy London was arrested and booked into jail for misdemeanor domestic violence on Friday.

WENN

Jeremy was arrested in Jackson County, Mississippi, and he looks very disheveled from his mugshot.

Details of the arrest aren't known, nor is his alleged victim.

Jackson County Sheriffs Office / Getty Images

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that the actor was arrested in the front yard of a home owned by his wife, Juliet Reeves, who he married in 2014.

Jeremy, Jason London's twin brother, has actually been arrested on similar charges before. In 2012, he had a fight with his then-estranged wife, Melissa Cunningham. He was alleged to have pulled her hair and hit her on the head, but the charges were dismissed in 2013.