Low-key male comedians you need to know

They've been making us laugh for years, but do we even know their names? It's time Wonderwall.com gives credit to the guys who've had us ugly cry-laughing so hard it hurts... starting with stand-up comedian and actor Demetri Martin, who plays the title role in the dramatic comedy "Dean," which hit theaters in 2017. Whether fans recognize him from his TV specials like "Demetri Martin. Person" or "Demetri Martin. Live (At the Time)" or know him as the hilarious senior youth correspondent on "The Daily Show" from 2005 to 2008, this self-professed "nerd humorist" has been hitting us in the funny bone for a while now. Keep reading for more!

