Amy Schumer has been hospitalized and was forced to cancel an upcoming comedy show in Texas due to pregnancy complications.

On Thursday, the comedian shared an image from the hospital, while apologizing to her fans.

"Texas I am so deeply sorry. I have been really looking forward to these shows. I have to reschedule. I am in the hospital. I'm fine," she captioned the photo.

She quickly pointed out to her 7 million Instagram followers that the baby is "fine," but took issue with "everyone who says the 2nd trimester is better."

"I've been even more ill this trimester. I have hyperemesis and it blows," she said. "Very lucky to be pregnant but this is some bull----! Sending so much love to the doctors and nurses taking great care of me and Tati! They are cool as hell! And Texas I am really really sorry and I'll be out there as soon as I'm better."

Amy announced on Nov. 22 that she and her husband, Chris Fischer, were expecting.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

TMZ noted that Amy was scheduled to perform Nov. 15 at Winspear Opera House.

During a recent comedy gig, Amy said that she's had a "really tough pregnancy so far."

On Instagram on Nov. 5, Amy shared a video of herself looking at an ultrasound. The baby can be seen moving around in the ultrasound video.

"It's moving all around!," she said. "Oh my God, oh my God, see it has so much energy — that's why I'm puking every day."