Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer got hitched, plus more celeb love life updates this week

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the celebrities who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives in mid-February 2018, starting with one big surprise! Amy Schumer moves fast! She and chef Chris Fischer, who were first linked in November 2017, made their romance Instagram official on Feb. 11 when she shared a photo of them smooching at Ellen DeGeneres' 60th birthday party. Then, just two days later on Feb. 13, Amy married Chris, multiple outlets reported. The Blast revealed on Feb. 15 that the two wed at a rented property in Malibu in an ultra-private ceremony that was attended by about 80 guests including Jennifer Lawrence, Jake Gyllenhaal, Larry David and David Spade. According to the site, a comedian officiated as Amy (who split from furniture maker Ben Hanisch in May 2017) and Chris (who's also a cookbook author and owner of the Beetlebung Farm restaurant in Martha's Vineyard) recited their own hilarious vows. The couple reportedly treated guests to a seafood bar, among other great food, at the reception. After the reports surfaced, Amy posted a slideshow of gorgeous photos from her wedding day on Instagram, captioning it simply, "Yup." Now keep reading for more of the week's biggest celeb love life updates...

