When Ellen parties, the famous people come.

Talk-show host Ellen DeGeneres celebrated her 60th birthday (which was actually in late January) with a star-studded soiree on Feb. 11.

A-listers including Jennifer Aniston, Amy Schumer, James Corden, Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, Olivia Munn, Meghan Trainor, manager extraordinaire Scooter Braun and more celebrities were there for all the fun and photos.

And lucky for us, several documented the big night on social media.

"Squad celebrating @TheEllenShow birthday!!!" Kim captioned a pic of herself, Kanye, Chrissy and John, which Ellen retweeted along with the message, "Having the best birthday."

Olivia posted a whole photo gallery from the party's photo booth on her Instagram feed, which kicked off with a pic of her with Kim and Kanye that she captioned, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY ELLEN! Love, The KimYunns🎈." (But keep clicking through her post to see Jennifer plus Kathy Najimy, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, comedian Tig Notaro and wife Stephanie Allynne, more Chrissy and John, Scooter's wife Yael Cohen, Napster founder Sean Parker's wife Alexandra Lenas and more.

Comedian Amy posted a photo booth pic of herself kissing new boyfriend Chris Fischer, a chef -- making their romance Instagram official -- after the party, captioning it, "Happy Birthday @theellenshow thank you for having us!"

Scooter, who manages Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, among other stars, posted a hilarious Instagram video of himself dancing with his wife, Yael, at Ellen's bash and captioned it with some very self-aware commentary.

"Thank you for this video @oliviamunn. 😂😂😂 why do I make that face?? @yael love you. #ilooklikeineedtopoop #whytheface #relaxbro #canstillmovethough @nickdemoura i need a job real talk 😂😂😂 #happybdayellen," he wrote. (Scooter also posted a photo slideshow featuring some serious poses with Kanye as well as late-night host James and his wife, Julia Carey.

Music star Meghan Trainor -- who attended with new fiance Daryl Sabara -- posted a snapshot with the birthday girl herself! "Happy birthday @theellenshow !!! @darylsabara and I had so much fun!! THE coolest night of our entire lives💘," she wrote alongside it.

Ellen's party capped off a few joyful weeks of celebrations on her daytime talk show during which celebrity pals popped by with touching tributes and wife Portia de Rossi surprised her by revealing a very special b-day gift -- she's building The Ellen DeGeneres Campus of the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund in Rwanda to honor her animal-lover spouse, who's long been devoted to supporting conservation efforts.

Ellen also flipped the script and gifted her studio audience with $1 million split between them.