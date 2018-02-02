Ellen DeGeneres has officially had her Oprah "you get a car" moment.

The talk show host gave her studio audience $1 million to share.

For several months now, Ellen has partnered with Cheerios and encouraged people to participate in the One Million Acts of Good" campaign. As part of her 60th birthday celebration, she brought in an entire studio audience full of participants who took part in the campaign.

"Thanks to every single person in this audience, it is filled with goodness and we have reached one million acts of good because of all of you," Ellen said. "So, I wanna do something that we've never done before. This is big."

While standing in front of an oversized box of Cheerios, Ellen said this is "the biggest gift I've ever given anybody ever."

"I hope you continue to pay it forward and share all the good," she continued. "Hold onto your Cheerios because all of you are splitting one million dollars! That's a lot of money!"

Many in the audience screamed in excitement, while many cried. Others appeared dumbfounded and shocked.

Ellen's $1 million gift certainly rivals the gift Oprah Winfrey gave her audience in 2004 when she gave everyone a car.

Ellen's public birthday week has been filled with joy. On Feb. 1, her wife, Portia de Rossi, surprised her with a gorilla conservation center under her name.