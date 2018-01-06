She's getting engaged and is a judge on Fox's new show "The Four: Battle For Stardom," so, yeah, a lot is going on for "All About That Bass" singer Meghan Trainor, and it's only a few days into 2018!

During an interview with E! News at the Fox Winter TCA red carpet in Pasadena, CA on Thursday, she celebrated: "I'm engaged!" before pointing over at her fiancé, "Spy Skids" star Daryl Sabara and then adding, "This is my guy, he's right there! He's so cute and he made all my dreams come true. I felt like a true princess... I'm so happy."

E! inquired into exactly when the big day was going to be, to where Trainor calmly explained that they're going to take it day-by-day and enjoy themselves.

"I'm like, were just going to enjoy this for a long time and work and just plan it out so it's perfect," she told E! News.

Although the happy couple is going to take their time with all the wedding planning, she has however made a decision on some dress details, gushing, "I'm in a white dress, that's what I see, and it's gorgeous!"

Right up until she says those two magical words ("I do"), the pop star is focused on staying healthy and fit, telling E! how she's already lost 20 pounds and that she did it "the healthy way."

Her motivation to keep with her routine definitely makes sense as well as possibly sheds light on some future news.

"One day we'll have kids," Trainor explained. "I want to be the healthiest I can be for those kids."