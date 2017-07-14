Like his ex-wife, Gavin Rossdale has found love with someone younger. In Gavin's case, though, his new lady love is much younger than him.

In fact, his new girlfriend Sophia Thomalla is 27 years old and one year younger than his eldest daughter.

Gavin's oldest daughter, model Daisy Lowe, is 28 years old.

The 51-year-old Bush frontman stepped out in Los Angeles this week with his lady to do a little shopping and walk her dog. Both dressed alike in dark clothing as they held hands on July 13.

Gavin and Sophia, who appeared on Germany talent show "Let's Dance," have been dating since April, according to multiple reports. In addition to their stroll in Los Angeles, she was also seen with him in Las Vegas in June.

In April, a source told The Sun, "It's very early days, but Gavin is really taken by Sophia. They met on the touring scene and there's plenty of chemistry. They're having fun and the relationship has the potential to turn serious if that continues."

Of course, Gavin's ex-wife, Gwen Stefani, also found love with Blake Shelton, who is a mere six years younger than her.

"[Divorce] was completely opposite to what I wanted. Really not…but here we are," Gavin told Fabulous magazine. "Apart from death, I think divorce is one of the hardest, most painful things to go through."

He added, "We had 20 years together and that in itself is pretty incredible. It's a lifetime. I still think she's incredible. It was a lovely 20 years and we have three amazing children. There were a lot of positives, and with time they'll become more and more obvious."