Actor Idris Elba directed a little bit of real life Hollywood when he proposed to girlfriend Sabrina Dhowre druing the screening of the movie he also helmed, "Yardie."

Splash News

Confirmed in a tweet by Rio cinema in Dalston, London, they posted a an image of the star and captioned, "Another @riocinema first! Still 5 days to Valentines Day but @idriselba went down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend live on stage this morning before a preview of his film #Yardie"

And they also added: "She said yes and there was much clapping and cheering."

Cast, crew and followers who also confirmed witnessing the joyful event took to Twitter to celebrate.

One tweeted: "Idris Elba proposes to girlfriend Sabrina Dhowre during London screening of his new film #Yardie at the longstanding (and one of the last men standing in the area) Rio Cinema in Dalston. Congrats! 🖤"

Another posted with, "#Yardie screening was amazing 👏🏾 to top it off @idriselba pops the big question infront of the cast and crew 🙌🏾"

And another added: "At cast & crew screening of @YARDIES & @IdrisElba just proposed to his girlfriend Sabrina!! Too cute"

Videos of the event were also posted for fans to enjoy in the happy moment.

"The Wire" actor, 42, and Sabrina, 29, have been an item since they met on the set of "The Mountain Between Us," last year in Canada.

This will be Elba's third walk down the aisle, as he's been hitched twice before, to Hanne 'Kim' Norgaard (1999 - 2003), as well to Sonya Nicole Hanklin, back in 2006. He has a daughter, Isan, 15, with Norgaard, as well as a 3-year-old son, Winston, with ex-girlfriend Naiyana Garth.