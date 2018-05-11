New celebrity couples of 2018

While many celebrity couples called it quits in 2018, dozens of other stars started dating or went public with new romances. Wonderwall.com is taking a look at all the new pairings of the year, starting with Brad Pitt and Neri Oxman. The movie star-producer and the MIT professor were first linked in early April when "Page Six TV" revealed they'd gotten to know one another after meeting through an MIT architecture project. Though a source told the outlet that longtime design aficionado Brad and the acclaimed architect-artist's relationship was "best described as a professional friendship," it wasn't long until other outlets were claiming that the two were engaged in a full-fledged romance. "Brad is absolutely smitten by her," an insider told Us Weekly, which reported that the two had been quietly dating for six months. "Their chemistry is off the charts." A source insisted to People magazine that the pair -- who were photographed together last fall in her Massachusetts lab with her students -- were still just "friends" but speculated that Israel-born Neri could ultimately be Brad's version of Amal Clooney. "It took him a long time to date [following his September 2016 split from Angelina Jolie], but he is now," the source told People, hinting, "He likes women who challenge him in every way, especially in the intellect department. Brad has seen how happy and different [human rights lawyer] Amal has made his friend [George Clooney]. It has given him something to think about." According to Us Weekly, though Brad and Neri talk on the phone multiple times a day and "are very infatuated with each other," they're just having fun and seeing where it goes "because Neri isn't going to give up her life in Cambridge or her job at MIT for anyone, even Brad Pitt."

