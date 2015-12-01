After four years of marriage, Yolanda Foster and David Foster are calling it quits.

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hill" star and her record producer beau shared their official statement with People magazine, sharing, "Sadly we have decided to go our separate ways. We've shared 9 beautiful and joyous years together. During that time we experienced love, friendship and the inevitable challenges that come with managing a marriage, careers, blended families and health issues."

Yolanda has famously been battling lyme disease for a long time now and so far hasn't really been able to find a cure for her ailments.

Though the two never had children together, their blended family included David's five biological daughters from his previous four marriages, and Yolanda's three children from her prior marriage to Mohammed Hadid.

Their five years of courtship culminated in a stunning, picture perfect wedding in November 2011, in what Yolanda has said was the most romantic day in her life. Daughters Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid served as her two bridesmaids, while son Anwar escorted her down the aisle.

At the ceremony the bride wore a Monique Lhuillier wedding gown, and married her love, David, in front of 120 close friends and family. The five-course meal at the reception came courtesy of Wolfgang Puck himself, and there were live performances by Michael Buble, Baby Face and Kenny G, just to name a few.

Though the sentiment may not ring true today, a video of the big day shows David telling Yolanda, "You are the most amazing woman on this planet. Tonight I'm the luckiest man on the planet."

According to their statement, the split will be amicable. The couple ended their official words with a positive outlook, stating, "We are grateful for the years we've spent together and believe wholeheartedly that we did our best. I hope that we can pave the road ahead of us with all we've learned and with the love and respect we will always have for one another."

The famous couple's relationship was chronicled on the last three seasons of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," and the announcement comes well timed. The sixth season of the series premieres Dec. 1 at 9/8c on Bravo.