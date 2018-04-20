Paula Patton and her still-married beau make their red carpet debut, plus more news

Lovebirds Paula Patton and Zachary Quittman make their red carpet debut

A blissful-looking Paula Patton and Zachary Quittman made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Los Angeles premiere of "Traffik," Paula's new thriller, on Thursday, April 19. "Tonight has been surreal," she later wrote on Instagram. "So overwhelmed with love and joy and gratitude for everyone who has worked tirelessly to make this movie possible. From the cast and the crew and the press … and YOU, thank you for allowing this to become a reality." The movie's Friday, April 20, release caps off a newsy week for Paula, who opened up about her relationship with her new realtor-beau on "Live With Kelly and Ryan" amid headlines about the fact that he's still married. (Despite some griping from a source that told Page Six Zachary's "stuff isn't even out of the house yet," he assured People he and his wife have been separated for "a while," according to E! News.) Speaking to Kelly and Ryan, Paula gushed that she was "in love," noting that Zachary is her first boyfriend since she divorced Robin Thicke. "When you know you know," she said. "I'm 42 years old and I know now ... I've done a lot of soul searching trust me."

