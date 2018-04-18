Just a few days after the birth of her baby girl, Khloe Kardashian publicly wished Kourtney Kardashian happy birthday on Instagram.

Rex USA

The new mom has been slow to return to social media following the birth of her little one and the preceding cheating scandal surrounding her baby's daddy, Tristan Thompson, but on April 18 she couldn't help but gush over her eldest sibling.

"Happy birthday @kourtneykardash!!!! In any lifetime I would have found a way to have you in my life forever!," she captioned a series of images and videos. "I can't imagine life without you! Have the best birthday!! You deserve everything and more! Forever and always I love you!!!"

The birthday message marked the second time that she has posted to social media since Tristan was caught cheating on her with multiple women — he has been since linked to five women. In her first post-scandal post, she announced that she and Tristan had named their newborn True Thompson.

While some media outlets indicated that the baby was always going to carry Tristan's last name, TMZ published a report on April 18 stating that Khloe agonized over which last name to give her daughter: Kardashian or Thompson.

"Our Kardashians sources tell us [that] Khloe chose the name True about a month ago, and up until the cheating scandal broke, it was a lock that True's last name would be her father's," TMZ wrote.

Khloe, the report said, "was beyond conflicted on whether to go with Kardashian or Thompson when it was time to fill out True's birth certificate."

For what it's worth, Khloe still has multiple images of her and Tristan up on her Instagram.