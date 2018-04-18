Two days after Khloe Kardashian announced her baby's name -- True Thompson -- a new report reveals that she agonized over which last name to give her daughter: Kardashian or Thompson.

That, of course, is because just two days before True's April 12 birth, Khloe's boyfriend of about 20 months, Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson, 27, was publicly exposed as a cheater when a series of videos hit the internet showing him in intimate situations with multiple women.

"Our Kardashians sources tell us [that] Khloe chose the name True about a month ago, and up until the cheating scandal broke, it was a lock that True's last name would be her father's," TMZ wrote on April 18.

But after Khloe, 33, found out about the women her boyfriend had spent time with -- that number has since increased to five -- "she was beyond conflicted on whether to go with Kardashian or Thompson when it was time to fill out True's birth certificate," TMZ added, further explaining, "Our Kardashian sources say it took Khloe a couple days after True was born before she finally decided the right thing to do was give the baby Tristan's surname."

More proof she agonized over her decision? According to TMZ, someone close to Khloe ordered some very expensive baby items, including monogrammed blankets, at upscale Beverly Hills baby boutique Petit Tresor right around the time the cheating scandal broke.

The store, however, was instructed not to embroider any initials on the purchases until Khloe made a call on True's last name, TMZ reported. "The call was finally made Monday to use the initials TT," TMZ wrote.

One day later on April 16, Khloe projected a united front with Tristan when she announced their daughter's name.

"Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE. Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy loooooove you True!" Khloe wrote on Instagram.

Momager Kris Jenner later revealed that True was her father's middle name and her paternal grandfather's first name.

People magazine previously reported that Khloe never considered not giving True her father's last name despite all the drama. "Khloe still very much loves Tristan, and this baby is one half his. True is their child together. Giving the baby his last name was never in question," a source told the magazine as part of an April 16 report.

Though initial reports claimed Khloe was determined to stick things out with Tristan in the wake of his infidelity, a Tuesday report from TMZ claimed that the relationship was hanging by a thread and that Khloe hadn't spoken to her baby's father for several days. "We're told Khloe is nowhere near forgiving Tristan," TMZ wrote, adding that the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family feels the same way. Khloe is simply "putting on a brave face for the sake of their daughter," TMZ added.