Fans who are expecting new mom Khloe Kardashian to dump cheating boyfriend Tristan Thompson might want to prepare to be disappointed.

"They are both 100 percent committed to moving past this and focusing on the overwhelming joy they have in their life right now with their new daughter," a source told "Entertainment Tonight," adding that with the birth of their daughter on April 12 bonding them, a breakup is "not even on the table right now."

ABC / Randy Holmes / ABC

Tristan, however, is aware he's wronged Khloe, whom he's been dating since the summer of 2016. "Tristan knows he's got to step up now though and can't screw up," the source explained.

According to Radar Online, Tristan is doing whatever Khloe's momager, Kris Jenner, is asking of him right now.

"Tristan is not only filming the family reality show, he is doing whatever she says," an insider told Radar. "He is so far in the dog house that he doesn't want to create any more problems with the family. So he's filming ['Keeping Up With the Kardashians'] and just letting Kris run the show."

Jen Lowery/SilverHub/REX/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, it's emerged that the NBA player's father, Trevor Thompson, is contemplating writing a tell-all book about his son and his reality TV star girlfriend.

"I have a big, big story about what happened. I can write a book about what happened," Trevor told Radar Online, explaining that it would be both "really good and sad."

It remains to be seen whether Khloe will stay in Cleveland, where she gave birth, to work things out with the Cavaliers player or if she'll return to California to be near her family as she recovers from the birth and learns to care for her newborn.

@realtristan13 / Instagram

Before the cheating scandal broke, Khloe spent a lot of money on baby items in anticipation of travel, TMZ reported on April 15. She spent just under $4,000 at celebrity-loved Beverly Hills baby boutique Petit Tresor on about 20 items including a BabyZen Yoyo Travel Stroller, a Medela Pump On-The-Go Station and a Storksak Travel Diaper Bag.

Two days before Khloe gave birth, news broke that Tristan had spent time with strip club bartender Lani Blair over the April 7 weekend, when Lani was photographed arriving at and leaving his New York City team hotel. Video also surfaced from October 2017 showing Tristan kissing and being intimately groped by another women at a hookah bar near Washington D.C. Since then, more allegations of infidelity have surfaced, though neither Tristan nor Khloe has commented.