Khloe Kardashian projected a united front with boyfriend Tristan Thompson when she announced her newborn daughter's name, True Thompson, on April 16.

"Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE. Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy loooooove you True!" Khloe wrote on Instagram.

But behind the scenes, Khloe -- who, according to multiple reports, initially refused to think about leaving her boyfriend in the wake of a heartbreaking cheating scandal that emerged just two days before True's birth -- is finally having second thoughts about their future as a couple.

According to an April 17 report from TMZ, the relationship is in shambles and Khloe, 33, has not spoken to the Cleveland Cavaliers player, 27, in days. In fact, their relationship is "hanging by a thread," TMZ writes.

"We're told Khloe is nowhere near forgiving Tristan," TMZ writes, adding that the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family feels the same way. Khloe is simply "putting on a brave face for the sake of their daughter," TMZ adds.

Right now, Khloe and little True -- who shares a name with Kris Jenner's father and paternal grandfather, the momager revealed on Monday -- are living in the Ohio home Khloe had been sharing with Tristan during her pregnancy.

But that's just for practical reasons, the report claims: All of True's baby gear is there.

Khloe isn't alone either. Kris has been by her side since before True's birth on April 12 and on April 16, sisters Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner flew in from California to be with Khloe, who TMZ claims had "an emotional breakdown" after hearing all the cheating reports about Tristan. (Kim and Kourtney were also in Ohio last week for True's birth.)

Other reports claim Khloe has yet to make a decision about whether she'll try to work things out with Tristan or will split from the NBA star. But TMZ explains that she has decided to return to the Los Angeles area with True as soon as she's medically able to fly and will figure out her next move from there.

Though TMZ characterizes Khloe and Tristan's relationship right now as "tenuous at best," a source tells People magazine that Khloe never considered not giving True her father's last name despite all the drama.

"Khloe still very much loves Tristan, and this baby is one half his. True is their child together. Giving the baby his last name was never in question," the source told the magazine.

Two days before Khloe gave birth, news broke that Tristan had spent time with strip club bartender Lani Blair over the April 7 weekend, when Lani was photographed arriving at and leaving his New York City team hotel. Video also surfaced from October 2017 showing Tristan kissing and being intimately groped by another women at a hookah bar near Washington D.C.

Since then, more allegations of infidelity have emerged: At this point, he's been linked to five women. Tristan has yet to publicly comment on the claims.