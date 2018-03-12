Celeb PDA

Celebrity PDA of 2018

Stephen Lovekin/BEI/REX/Shutterstock 1 / 64

It's time to round up the best (and cutest!) celebrity PDA moments of 2018! Let's start with Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, who shared a smooch on the red carpet at the 90th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood on March 4. Keep reading for more stars showing some PDA...

RELATED: Talk-show host controversies and feuds

Up NextElle Woods Redux
Stephen Lovekin/BEI/REX/Shutterstock 1 / 64

It's time to round up the best (and cutest!) celebrity PDA moments of 2018! Let's start with Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, who shared a smooch on the red carpet at the 90th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood on March 4. Keep reading for more stars showing some PDA...

RELATED: Talk-show host controversies and feuds

Spotlight

More Wonderwall

Follow Us
© 2018
Whalerock Industries
© 2018
Whalerock Industries