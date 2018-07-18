2018 ESPY Awards fashion hits and misses

The ESPY Awards give the biggest stars of the sports world a chance to clean up and walk the red carpet. Wonderwall.com is taking a look at the most talked-about outfits of the night on July 18, 2018 -- those who totally stunned us and those who are clearly red carpet rookies. We're kicking off the list with the night's host, Danica Patrick, who walked the red carpet before taking the stage in this one-shouldered black minidress with gold accents and gladiator heels. The combination of the race-car driver's footwear with the embellishments on the dress were overwhelming, plus the frock appeared to be too big -- and unflattering -- on her for our taste. Keep reading for more of the night's biggest fashion hits and misses...

