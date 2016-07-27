Olympians who launched entertainment careers

Competing in the Olympics brings fame all on its own, but many super-talented athletes have also gone on to achieve a different kind of celebrity status after the Games. Take Caitlyn Jenner, for example, who went from scoring a gold medal in the 1976 Montreal Olympics decathlon when she was known as Bruce Jenner to becoming a household name as a transgender reality star on E!'s "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" and "I Am Cait." Read on to uncover more former Olympians who've launched entertainment careers.

RELATED: The hunkiest athletes to watch out for at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio