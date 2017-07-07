Fitness icons: Where are they now?

Richard Simmons turns 69 on July 12, 2017. The exercise entrepreneur, who launched his career in the fitness industry in 1974 when he opened his first health club in Los Angeles, has been a household name for four decades. (By the early '80s, he'd become a television personality and even scored his own talk show.) Wonderwall.com is ringing in Richard's big day by taking a look back at more of our all-time favorite Hollywood fitness icons and how they've changed over the years. Keep reading to catch up with Richard, Olivia Newton-John, Arnold Schwarzenegger and more!

RELATED: Celebrity plastic surgery: Before and after