Arnold Schwarzenegger underwent emergency open-heart surgery in Los Angeles for several hours this week, according to a new report.

Sean Thorton/WENN.com

TMZ claimed on March 30 that the "Terminator" star and former California Governor went to Cedars-Sinai Hospital on Thursday for a catheter valve replacement. During the surgery, which the site called "somewhat experimental," he developed some complications.

Doctors were prepared in case the surgery didn't go completely smoothly, though, and they quickly decided he needed emergency open-heart surgery, TMZ said.

Arnold is now stable and recovering, the report said.

Suzanne Cordeiro/REX/Shutterstock

The actor has had issues with his heart before. In 1997 he had an aortic valve replaced. At that time 11 years ago, doctors told him that the procedure wasn't completely necessary, but Arnold still went through with it. In an interview with 60 minutes in 2012, he said he hid his heart surgery from his estranged wife, Maria Shriver.

"That's the way I handle things," he said in 2012. "And it always has worked. But it's not the best thing for people around me because some information I just keep to myself."