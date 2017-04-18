The ever-reclusive Richard Simmons checked into the hospital for "severe indigestion," according to a new report.

ABC News spoke to this "Sweatin' To The Oldies" star's rep Michael Catalan, who claimed Richard had been battling "discomfort while eating" for several days.

His condition was not bad enough to warrant an ambulance, so Richard's people drove him to the hospital. Michael said his famous client is doing better and is expected to make a full recovery.

It's the second time he's been hospitalized within a year. In June 2016, Richard was again in the news when he was taken to the hospital after his housekeeper called 911 claiming he had become incoherent and exhibited "bizarre behavior." As paramedics arrived, they were uncertain if he had suffered from a stroke or was suffering from mental disease, like dementia.

He later said in a statement that it was simply a case of dehydration.

When it comes to Richard these days, everything seems to be news since he surprisingly withdrew from society several years ago.

In 2014, reports surfaced that he had withdrawn from friends, and he refused to accept phone calls or allow people to enter his home. At the time, it was believed that he became reclusive as he battled knee problems.

His absence became so strange that in March 2016 friends wondered if he was being held against his will in his home by his housekeeper, a very popular theory. Police, however, determined that everything was fine.

TMZ reported that police officers went to the fitness guru's home in late February to check on Richard's wellbeing again and everything came up aces. The police were again acting on at least one phone call in which it was claimed that Richard was being held hostage.

In early 2015, friends worried that he was depressed and being held hostage in his home by his housekeeper because of his absence from the spotlight. In June 2016, there was a completely unfounded story indicating he was changing genders.

Richard has issued statements saying that he's fine and just needed a break from the limelight, but speculation persists.

During a phone call with the "Today" show in 2016, Richards said, "No one is holding me in my house as a hostage; I do what I want to do as I've always done. So people should just believe what I have to say, because, like, I'm Richard Simmons."

"All the people that are worrying about me, I want to tell them that I love them with my whole heart and soul, and not to worry, Richard's fine," he continued. "You haven't seen the last of me. I'll come back and I'll come back strong."