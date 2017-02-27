Former Bravo star Jackie Warner was arrested for felony assault with a deadly weapon on Friday after crashing her car, something she apparently has no recollection of doing.

According to TMZ, Jackie hit a pole while she was driving. However, when cops arrived, she backed up into a cop car, causing a deputy to jump out of harm's way.

The former reality TV star was arrested and her bail was set at $60,000.

Sources close to Jackie, who hosted "Work Out" and "Thintervention," said she had one alcoholic drink at lunch, but didn't drive to or from the restaurant. But, when she returned home, she took an Ambien pill and went to sleep. She woke up in the hospital, apparently with no recollection of ever leaving her home or driving.

Her friends are calling it "sleep driving."

Pals of Jackie said that her outfit at the time of the crash proves she wasn't aware what she was doing -- she was reportedly not wearing pants. Also, TMZ reports that she blew around a .08 when she was given a breathalyzer test (also something she doesn't remember taking).

In 2010, after her "Work Out" show ended, Jackie was growing increasingly unhappy with her life. Bravo reported that she sold her Beverly Hills gym and swore off reality TV.

On her website, she said her life "fell into crisis" at the time.

"To be honest, I felt a bit lost and started partying a lot. It felt like I was taking a few steps backward in life and I started making bad decisions," she wrote. "I looked in the mirror one morning and realized that I did not like the person that I had become. I could no longer hide the fact that MY decisions were causing me unhappiness."