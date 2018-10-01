Cardi B's ongoing feud with fellow rapper Nicki Minaj is the least of her problems.

Just three weeks after Cardi made headlines for throwing her shoe at Nicki during an altercation at a New York Fashion Week party, she's in trouble again.

Cardi turned herself into New York police on Monday, Oct. 1, at a precinct in Flushing, New York, NBC New York's Channel 4 reported, adding that the rapper's face was blocked by several umbrellas as she walked from her vehicle inside the building.

Cardi B was officially arrested and charged with two misdemeanors of assault and reckless endangerment pertaining to an incident that happened at Angels Gentlemen's Club 3 a.m. on Aug. 29 in which the rapper, 25, allegedly threw a chair at an unintended target. The rapper will be arraigned on Oct. 29.

"She continues to threaten them and clearly thinks her celebrity status is going to get her out of this," a lawyer for the victims said after Cardi was officially charged. "But it doesn't matter if her name is Cardi B or Carl B ... if she commits violent assaults she will be brought to justice."

According to TMZ, Cardi allegedly ordered attacks on two female bartenders, Jade and Baddie Gi, who've claimed that Cardi told her entourage to go after them. The rapper allegedly has long-standing issues with Jade because she believes Jade slept with her husband, Migos rapper Offset, which TMZ reports Jade has denied.

So what happened? On Aug. 29 -- just seven weeks after Cardi gave birth to her daughter with Offset, Kulture -- she visited the Queens strip club where the women work because Migos was performing there and allegedly told people who were with her to attack the bartenders "with bottles, chairs and a hookah smoking device," TMZ writes, adding that the sisters were hurt.

TMZ previously reported that Jade has claimed Cardi threatened her and her sister with physical harm back in June when they came face to face with the rapper in Atlanta. TMZ also reported that on Aug. 15, Jade claimed she "got a warning early in the day that Cardi had targeted her for a beatdown." That night, five people "associated with Cardi," TMZ writes, "viciously attacked [Jade], grabbing her hair, punching her and hitting her with an ashtray, causing serious damage."

A few weeks later on Aug. 29 when Cardi was at the strip club herself, both women said they were assaulted again by the rapper's posse, though neither accused Cardi herself of laying a hand on them.

Someone in Cardi's camp, however, told TMZ on Oct. 1 that the fight was "spontaneous," not premeditated, and was the result of someone throwing a drink.