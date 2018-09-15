Cardi B posted a joke online just a little more than a week after her scuffle with fellow hip hop star, Nicki Minaj, at the Harper's Bizaar ICONs by Carine Roitfeld event in New York City.

The "Bodak Yellow" rapper, 25, took to her Instagram on Saturday and posted a photo of a little girl in a recreation of her outfit from the event, captioning, "Sooooooo buteeeeee❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ she forgot the knot 😩😩😩💪🏾"

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

With her comment, the rapper is clearly referring to the missing head bump visibly showing on her forehead as she was photographed leaving the party after the fight that night. Reports later came out that the "I Like It" singer was dragged out of the bash with a torn dress and missing a shoe, following the physical altercation with Nicki, 35, and about at least 10 others in a hallway.

Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock

"Cardi came in swearing and shouting. Nicki just stood there and was cool. She did not flinch," an eyewitness later told Us Weekly. "Cardi was throwing punches, trying to get at Nicki and then threw her shoe at Nicki."

Cardi was then reportedly escorted out of the event by police after the shoe was blocked by one of Minaj's security personnel, the Us source added.

Later the "Bartier Cardi" rapper put out a statement on social media, where she seemed to accuse Minaj of criticizing her parenting:

"I addressed you once in person, I addressed you a second time in person, and every time you copped the plea!!" She wrote. "But when you mention my child, you choose to like comments about me as a mother, make comments about my abilities as a mother, make comments about my abilities to take care of my daughter is when all bets are [expletive]in off!!"

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Nicki spoke about the incident on a September 10th episode of Queen Radio, saying, "Let me just say this," she explained. "The other night, I was a part of something so mortifying and humiliating to go through in front of the upper echelon … people who have their lives together. The way they passed by looking at this disgusting commotion I will never forget. I was mortified. I could not believe how humiliating it all felt … how we made ourselves look."

She continued: "I wanna say that I would never discuss anyone's child … I would never talk about anyone's child or parenting. It's so crazy to me that people always need to make [me] the bad guy. When you have to say that I said or did something that I never said or did … I am not a clown. That's clown [expletive]."