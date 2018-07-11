It's a bodak baby for Cardi B!

The rapper and her husband, Migos rapper Offset, have welcomed a baby girl. They named her Kulture Kiari Cephus on July 10 in Atlanta, she announced on Instagram.

It's the first child for the "Bodak Yellow" rapper. Offset has three older children from previous relationships.

Cardi officially revealed -- following much speculation -- that she was pregnant while performing on "Saturday Night Live" in April. She later confirmed that she and Offset were having a girl.

The child, she acknowledged, was a surprise.

"No, it wasn't planned, it was just one night. It was a good night. It had to be that night," she said during an April 10 interview with "The Breakfast Club."

When Charlamagne Tha God asked her if she considered terminating the surprise pregnancy, she replied honestly: "Kinda, sort of, and then... and then I didn't want to deal with the whole abortion thing," she said before explaining why she chose to move forward with her pregnancy, which she found out about while making her debut album, "Invasion of Privacy."

"You know what, I'm a grown woman, I'm 25 years old," Cardi said. "I'm gonna say this in the most humblest way: I'm a schmillionaire. You know what I'm saying? And I'm prepared for this."

At the Met Gala a month later, she gushed about being pregnant to "Entertainment Tonight."

"I feel very happy," she said. "I feel like I want to work. ... I feel very energetic to keep on going, like, powerful like a woman, like a real woman!"