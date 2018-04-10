After months of pregnancy speculation, rapper Cardi B finally revealed her growing baby bump while performing on the April 7 episode of "Saturday Night Live."

Three days later, she revealed that she briefly considered terminating her pregnancy -- then explained why she decided not to abort the baby she's expecting this summer with her fiance, Migos rapper Offset.

Will Heath/NBC

"No, it wasn't planned, it was just one night. It was a good night. It had to be that night," she said during an April 10 interview on Power 105.1's "The Breakfast Club." (A video clip was posted by TMZ.)

When Charlamagne Tha God asked her if she considered abortion, she replied honestly. "Kinda, sort of, and then... and then I didn't want to deal with the whole abortion thing," she said before explaining why she chose to move forward with her pregnancy, which she learned about while still making her debut album, "Invasion of Privacy," which was released on April 6.

"You know what, I'm a grown woman, I'm 25 years old," Cardi said. "I'm gonna say this in the most humblest way -- I'm a schmillionaire, you know what I'm saying? And I'm prepared for this."

Alexander Tamargo / Getty Images for E11EVEN MIAMI

She also said that people close to her as well as fans questioned her ability to balance her exploding career with motherhood -- and she didn't like that.

"It just really bothers me because I see a lot of women... like, 'Oh I feel sorry for you.' 'Oh, your career is over.' And it's like, 'Why can't I have both?' As a woman, Why can't I have both? Why do I gotta choose a career or a baby? I want both!" she said on "The Breakfast Club" Tuesday morning show, which was shared on Instagram.

"A lot of people around me was concerned [too]," she added, explaining, "I don't want to wait until I'm 30-something to have a kid. I want my kid now."

This will be Cardi's first child and Offset's fourth.

Zach Hilty/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

The same day as the radio interview, TMZ reported that the music stars have started choosing items for their child's nursery. (A since-edited social media post from Cardi's sister, Hennessy Carolina, has led fans to believe the rapper is expecting a little girl since Hennessy referred to the baby as "her.")

"Cardi's people reached out to the baby boutique store Petit Tresor in Bev[erly] Hills and picked out a bunch of items for Cardi and Offset's baby's nursery. They definitely had a theme in mind -- everything metallic!!" TMZ wrote, adding that the couple, who got engaged last fall, are going for a glam, Hollywood Regency vibe.

TMZ reports that purchases made so far include a silver crib worth about $1,000, an Incy Ellie rose gold crib, a gold-and-silver Moroccan-style pouf and balloon animal decorations that look like sculptures by artist Jeff Koons.