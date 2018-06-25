Cardi B and Offset were secretly married last year — in fact, they've been hitched for more than nine months.

On June 25, TMZ unearthed the couple's marriage certificate, which stated that they tied the knot on Sept. 20, 2017 in Atlanta. Cardi's cousin was the only person, besides the officiant, to witness the nuptials in their home.

Gregory Pace/REX/Shutterstock

After the word of the secret wedding was out, Cardi confirmed the reports.

"There are so many moments that I share with the world and then there are moments that I want to keep for myself! Getting married was one of those moments!" Cardi, 25, tweeted. "Our relationship was so new breaking up and making up and we had a lot of growing up to do but we was so in love we didn't want to lose each other."

She said the two just "woke up and decided to get married" one day last year. The rapper added that she said "I do" with "no dress, no makeup and no ring."

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

Many eyebrows were raised on Sunday when Offset thanked his "wife" at the BET awards.

When Migos won the award for Best Group, Offset said, "I thank my wife. You should thank yours."

What makes this secret marriage so interesting is that Offset proposed to Cardi B on stage during a performance in Philadelphia on Oct. 27, 2017. He even gave her an eight-carat ring, something she proudly flaunted on social media before taking the posts down.

Turns out, though, they were already married when all of this happened.

Zach Hilty/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Now that the couple has already experienced married life, they are about to explored parenthood together. Cardi is due to have a baby girl within weeks.

In a recent chat with Rolling Stone, the "Bodak Yellow" singer said she will be incredibly hands on despite all of her work commitments, which includes her upcoming tour with Bruno Mars this Fall.

"What I envision is my tour bus has my own personal room, and I just want to be with my baby," Cardi said. "Only time I don't have my baby with me is when I'm getting my hair done, makeup done, performing. I don't want to miss one second. I don't want to miss no smiles, I don't want to miss no new movement, I don't want the baby to confuse me and the babysitter."