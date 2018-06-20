Cardi B doesn't plan to ever be far away from her baby after she gives birth.

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

In a chat with Rolling Stone, the "Bodak Yellow" singer said she will be incredibly hands on despite all of her work commitments, which includes her upcoming tour with Bruno Mars this Fall.

"What I envision is my tour bus has my own personal room, and I just want to be with my baby," Cardi said. "Only time I don't have my baby with me is when I'm getting my hair done, makeup done, performing. I don't want to miss one second. I don't want to miss no smiles, I don't want to miss no new movement, I don't want the baby to confuse me and the babysitter."

Cardi and her fiance, Offset, are weeks away from welcoming a child.

Once she's officially a mother, Cardi doesn't planning on toning it down.

"Just because I'm a mom, my street credibility's not gone, my sex appeal's not gone," she told the mag.

David Becker / Getty Images

Cardi also plans to be an open book if her daughter has any questions.

"I'm going to tell her everything. Everything," she said. "You have a choice. I could maintain you. I could spoil you if you go to college. Or if you want to be independent, go ahead. When you a teenager and you 18, 19, you can't get no job that pays you more than $200 a week."

If her daughter wants to be a stripper, like Cardi once was, the singer would discourage her. She would ask her daughter, "You want to live like that? That's how I'm going to talk to my kid."