There's a wedding in the works for Paris Hilton and Chris Zylka in 2018!

Schildhorn/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

The PDA-prone couple headed to Aspen, Colorado, to ring in the new year and insiders soon noticed Paris was sporting a new bit of bling on her all-important finger.

As the holiday weekend kicked off on Friday, Dec. 29, Paris and Chris were spotted together at a 1Oak pop-up. According to the New York Post, Paris spent much of the evening "running around with her ring, telling everybody they are engaged."

The source also noted Paris "looked really happy."

By Tuesday, Jan. 2, People had confirmed Chris proposed during their mountain getaway.

"I am so excited to be engaged to the love of my life and my best friend," Paris told People. "I have never felt so happy, safe and loved. He is perfect for me in every way and showed me that fairytales really do exist!"

Paris explained the two were still on the slopes when Chris got down on one knee and asked her to marry him. Paris "immediately said yes," she recalled.

"The ring was so gorgeous and sparkling. I was shaking as I put it on. It is the most beautiful ring that I have ever seen!" she gushed.

It's sounded like an engagement was imminent for quite some time. Back in March, Paris assured E! News her actor beau is "the one" and hinted that she's thinking about starting a family, presumably with him.

"I've never been surer of anything in my life," she said at the time. "He's so incredible in every way. We've actually been friends for a really long time, like the past six years. We just now started being serious in the past few months and it's really just changed my life in so many ways and brought so much happiness to my life. I feel so safe and he's so special. We're best friends and we're together every minute. I don't know what else I could ask for. He's perfect for me."

She echoed those sentiments in a handful of Instagram posts over the holidays, sharing photos of the two sharing kisses and celebrating the new year together.

"Never in a million years did I think I would find someone so completely perfect for me," she wrote alongside one snap over the holiday weekend. "😍Someone who would make me happier than I ever dreamed I could be," she continued. "Someone that would touch my life so profoundly & give me a whole new reason to breathe. But then I found you & realized that everything I anticipated you to be doesn't even compare to how incredibly amazing you are... 😍 #MyLove."

As Paris recalled in Galore magazine in September, she met "The Leftovers" actor seven years ago at an Oscar party at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles.

"As soon as he walked through the door, we looked at one another; we're both shy so it took a while, but by the end of the night we couldn't stop laughing and flirting," she admitted.

For their first date, Paris and Chris hung out at her house, where they stayed up all night talking.

"When we had our first kiss, I felt that electric feeling and I knew there was something special about him," Paris said. "My favorite thing to do is to be at home with him. He is my best friend and we always have the most amazing time together. For work, I have to be out and be social all the time. So in my private time, I would much rather be at home in bed watching TV with my boyfriend and puppies than out at a club."

Splash News

Speaking to People about the engagement, Chris echoed Paris' sentiment: "Paris is the most beautiful and incredible woman both inside and out," he enthused. "I feel like the luckiest man in the world to be marrying my dream girl. I can't wait to spend the rest of our lives together."