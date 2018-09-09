2018 Creative Arts Emmy Awards
He's an EGOT winner! Chrissy Teigen poses with husband John Legend in the press room on day two of the Creative Arts Emmys on Sept. 9, 2018, after he won an Emmy for outstanding variety special (live) as a producer of "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert." The Emmy victory rounds out John's previous Grammy, Oscar and Tony award wins.
