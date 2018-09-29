Sir Ben Kingsley made a rare appearance with his much younger wife of 11 years on Friday night.

The 74-year-old "Ghandi" star attended the Los Angeles Film Festival on Sept. 28 with his stunning wife Daniela Lavender on his arm.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Daniela, 43, wore a sleeveless black mesh top and black capris. Ben, meanwhile, opted for a navy blue suit.

The pair married in 2007 after meeting in Hollywood. The couple is very private.

"Daniela is like an ancient mythological princess. She has great deep dignity. She moves like an ocean liner," he said after they married, adding that they were "extremely happy."

ETIENNE LAURENT/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Daniela, Ben's fourth wife, is a former Miss Barbosa and actress.

"It was a childhood dream to study acting and I chose to come to London rather than do what most Brazilians do and go to America," she once told The Sheffield Telegraph.