John Cena and Nikki Bella break up, plus more celeb love life updates for mid-April 2018

Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the stars who found love, suffered heartbreak or experienced some other major event in their love lives this week, starting with the former first couple of wrestling: On April 15, Nikki Bella posted a statement on Instagram announcing that she and John Cena had called it quits a year after he proposed during Wrestlemania 33 and just weeks before they were set to wed in Mexico. "After much contemplation and six years of being together Nikki Bella and John Cena announced today their decision to separate as a couple," read the post. "While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another." The following day, People magazine reported that the "heartbroken" reality TV star pulled the plug on their relationship when she realized that the "Blockers" actor had cold feet about tying the knot: "She never gave him an ultimatum," said a source. "He talked a really good game about having changed, about having his priorities straight, about knowing what's important, and that it was her. But as the day got closer, it was like he just went back to who he's always been -- which is someone who puts himself first, always. … He's an incredibly dedicated, driven, ambitious guy. And for the longest time he said he didn't think he had room in his life for a spouse or kids. It seems like in the end that was still the truth." Continued the insider, "But in that case, he never should've proposed, let alone in front of millions of people. Now she's heartbroken. … This was supposed to be the happiest time of her life. … He ruined it and blew everything up." Meanwhile, another source told Us Weekly that Nikki took issue with "the things [John's] been saying on television and in the press" recently about their relationship -- namely that he would drop everything to marry her when she was ready. The insider added that "John is a mess" in the wake of the breakup, but his former love "is not devastated." Continued the source, "She's in a place where she's just exhausted by some of the things going on in the relationship. John is the love of her life [and] she adores him. They still speak. It's just very hard. But right now, she has to focus on herself." On April 18, Us Weekly reported that a reconciliation isn't entirely out of the question: "They could get back together in a year," said a source, who added that "John is one of the loveliest people, but he is not open-minded. … He's controlling about everything in his life. … Work always comes first. … John puts a lot before Nikki." Now keep reading for more of the week's biggest celeb love life updates...

