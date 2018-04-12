Online love ain't easy for Andy Cohen!

The "Watch What Happens Live" host keeps trying to find love on dating apps, but he keeps getting the boot!

Lipson/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

While speaking to Ellen DeGeneres, Andy said he is single and admitted "it's fun." But, he still likes to see what's out there. He's just not really able to.

"I am on Tinder and there is a gay dating app that I'm on that I keep getting kicked off of because they think I'm impersonating Andy Cohen," he said. "And they're like, 'Your photos don't meet our guidelines.' I'm like, 'No, it is me!'"

Maybe Andy is just looking in the wrong places for love. He acknowledged that a fan from his audience recently asked him out. Andy politely declined, telling the potential suitor that there was too much of an age issue. The man was "almost" 25 years old, whereas Andy is 49 years old.

"He was very sweet," Andy said.

Invision/AP

It's not exactly news that Andy is on dating apps. He's been open about his quest to find love, online or otherwise, in the past. Of course, considering his busy life, the man would have to be willing to date Andy at unconventional times.

In 2015 he told E! News he'd be willing to meeting up with someone he met on an app, "as long as someone can meet me at midnight when I get off my show." He then added, "Midnight's a fun time of night!"

At midnight, he said, "That's go-time! I'm ready to go! I'm lit-up. I'm just off the air. I'm fresh."